Von Miller says he 'killed the game' with 'stupid' penalty

Von Miller didn't make excuses or point fingers. He didn't blame the referees or challenge the NFL on the definition of "unsportsmanlike."

He simply owned up.

"I can't put my team in situations like that," Miller said following Denver's 26-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The situation Miller's referring to came late in the fourth quarter, when he faked a handshake with Buffalo quarterback Tyrod Taylor, pulling the ol' "too slow" gesture as Taylor lay on the turf. Even though both players were smiling after the fact, yellow still rained down from Carl Cheffers' crew.

Unsportsmanlike conduct; fifteen yards and an automatic first down.

Von Miller just received the GOAT of flags. pic.twitter.com/3c8q2JykJr — UPROXX NFL (@UPROXXNFL) September 24, 2017

What's next for the Denver Broncos? Don’t miss out on any news, take a second to sign up for our FREE Broncos newsletter!

It was a backbreaking, if not stunning, penalty because it allowed the Bills to kick a field goal and push their lead to two possessions, effectively sealing the Broncos' fate. That it came as a result of Miller, the All-Everything leader of Denver's menacing defense, was more surprising.

"I've brought us home 50 million times, I've closed games 50 million times. I got to be smarter than that," he said. "I'm always on the rookies and all the young guys about being smart and doing this and doing that, and I go out there and do something like that, in a crucial situation of the game. I just got to be better than that."

Miller's "stupid mistake," as he termed it, is not the reason the Broncos lost. Though uncharacteristic of him, it largely overshadowed offensive futility, defensive breakdowns and questionable coaching -- all of which the Bills capitalized on.

All of which Miller chooses to ignore.

"I just can't kill us. I killed the game today," he said.

For more Broncos news, follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @Kelberman247