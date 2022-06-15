Von Miller is fresh off a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, but instead of staying with the reigning champions, the future Hall of Fame pass rusher wanted a new challenge. This offseason Miller signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills, and he's hoping to make a Super Bowl run in New York.

"I could have just stayed in L.A. and rode off into the sunset and rushed with Aaron Donald and piled up sacks, but I wasn't content where I was at and I wanted more," Miller said during Bills minicamp (via News 4 Buffalo). "To be the only guy to ever win three Super Bowl with three different teams, selfishly that's what I want. This organization wants a Super Bowl, so it's a win-win for both sides."

One of the biggest reasons the Bills are Super Bowl favorites is the rise of quarterback Josh Allen. Miller won't be playing at the same time as the stellar dual-threat signal-caller, but he definitely impacted Miller's decision to trade in the California weather for Buffalo snowstorms.

"All the great quarterbacks, they just have this ... aura about them, this energy about them, that they're able to lead grown men. And Josh is one of those guys, he does it in his own way," the 33-year-old Miller said. "I've been around Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford, and all of these great quarterbacks, and Josh is a great quarterback, too, and the sky's the limit for him. Huge reason why I came here, I'm a huge believer in Josh Allen and what we're doing with the Bills, and I wanted to be a part of it."

Miller then added that Allen had all the good qualities he saw from afar.

"Being here close up to Josh, you know, everything that you see on TV, everything that you've heard about is real. You know he's down to earth, he's a great guy."

Miller even took a jab at seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who poked fun at Allen during "The Match" with Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes. There was a moment during the televised golf event where Brady showed Allen a golf ball with a Lombardi Trophy on it and asked if Allen had ever seen one.

"He's pretty good at golf," Miller said of his new teammate. "I don't know why Brady takes so much shots at him. He might be threatened a little bit, huh? He might be threatened a little bit, and that just speaks to the type of player that Josh. I'm excited to be here, I'm excited to be his teammate, and I'm excited to see how far we can push this team.

Miller not only had high praise for his quarterback, but for his new fans, calling them "some of the best fans in the league." Heading into the season, Miller knows the expectation from the fans and the team is a Super Bowl win, and that is what he intends to deliver in Buffalo.

"I just want to be a part of something special, and this is a special team," Miller said. "They're right on the edge, and I just wanted to be that last drop to overflow (this team), cause Bills Mafia has been waiting for it, Buffalo has been waiting for it, and it'll be crazy if we can go out there and get it done."