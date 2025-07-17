Von Miller plans to sign with the Washington Commanders, the star pass rusher announced on social media Wednesday. It's a one-year deal for Miller, according to CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones.

Miller will play his 16th NFL season with Washington as he eyes the third Super Bowl title of his career. Washington was one win away from a Super Bowl appearance last season but lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game.

Miller, 36, spent the last three seasons with the Buffalo Bills but was released in March in a cost-cutting move that saved Buffalo more than $8 million in cap space. He recorded 17 tackles and six sacks during a 2024 campaign that included Miller serving a four-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy stemming from assault allegations. Miller signed a six-year, $120 million deal with the Bills during the 2022 offseason.

Despite not getting signed when free agency opened, Miller made it clear in May that he wanted to play at least one more season in the league.

"I got this year on the books for sure, I'm going to play this coming up season, just got to find a team to play on," Miller said May 29. "We'll just keep doing it one year at a time. If I had another great year this year, then I'll play the next year after that, but we'll just keep doing it one year at a time."

Miller is one of the most accomplished edge rushers of his era. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft by the Denver Broncos, Miller has totaled 129.5 sacks (16th all-time), earned eight Pro Bowl nods and been named a first-team All-Pro three times during his illustrious career. He was named MVP of Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos and won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Commanders are coming off an excellent 2024 season. Led by rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, they went 12-5 during the regular season and won a playoff game for the first time since 2005.

Can Miller provide pass rush help? Dante Fowler was the only Commanders player to top 10 sacks last season, but he has since signed with the Dallas Cowboys. Washington did, however, sign Deatrich Wise, Javon Kinlaw and Jacob Martin as free agents to bolster the defensive line. Miller will now join that group.