At 35 years old and after a fairly recent ACL injury, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller is not expected to be the same explosive player he once was, but head coach Sean McDermott knows the veteran still offers plenty to the team. Miller is now a year removed from the injury, which McDermott says will make a significant difference for Miller.

In 2023, Miller was still recovering from the ACL injury he suffered on Thanksgiving Day the previous season. McDermott commented that the first year following such a serious injury will not be perfect, and said they're hopeful this year will be better for Miller.

"Last year was last year. It was kind of [one of] those, and it's what you expect, it's first year off of an ACL. It's an uphill climb," McDermott said. "Now we're into the second year off of the injury, excited to see what he can do, how he's moving, and how he's going to impact our team. I think that, quite honestly, you never count a player or person like Von Miller out."

McDermott admitted that Miller's age, paired with the wear his body has taken, does have an impact, but noted his approach to the game sets him apart.

"I know some people would say age and, again, the injury, and that's real, but you're talking about a guy also, and this is where the hope comes from, a guy that's going to be in the Hall of Fame, McDermott said. "He's got an incredible mindset and he, I think, has something to prove, and I think he would say that. We're excited about seeing how that all fleshes out over the course of the next few months."

Defensive coordinator Bobby Babich said earlier this month he's seen improvement from Miller after the injury.

"… There were flashes of some Von Miller there at the end of the year," Babich said, via Sports Illustrated. "Von's working hard to get back. Von's a terrific person and the expectation is that, minute by minute, we're just continuing to get better and continue to hone back in on the skills and train the skills that are needed for him to impact the game like we need him to."

During OTAs, Miller participated without a knee brace. He signed a six-year, $120 million contract heading into the 2022 season and he reworked his contract ahead of this season, changing his base salary from base salary from $17.1 million to $8.86 million.

For the first time in his career. Miller did not start any games in 2023. He had just three combined tackles, another career low. Since 2019, he has not played in more than 12 regular-season games.

The Bills lost a significant number of players this offseason, so even with Miller not being the threat he was in the past, a veteran presence being healthy can make a difference for their team.