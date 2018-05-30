Von Miller's second-annual Pass Rusher Summit will feature Khalil Mack, Vic Beasley, more

Next month, Von Miller is getting some of the NFL's top pass-rushers together to trade, well, trade secrets. Miller's second-annual Pass Rusher Summit will take place in Big Cedar Lodge in Branson, Missouri. Last year's version of the summit was held in Palo Alto, California.

This time around, special guests include the Raiders' Khalil Mack and the Falcons' Vic Beasley, according to the Denver Post.

"It's a great space where we can talk about knowledge and share knowledge," Miller said. "It's the only place where you can do that and where you can get Khalil Mack and Vic Beasley in the same spot, other than the Pro Bowl, and talk about pass rush and what it takes to be a great pass rusher from a young's guy point of view."

Mack and Miller rank second and third, respectively, in total sacks over the last three seasons. Beasley ranks 17th. It's difficult to envision a better group of players for a young pass-rusher to learn from. Miller hopes that one of the young pupils picking up tips of the trade from his Summit group will be new teammate Bradley Chubb. He just has to hope Chubb is able to attend, but it may conflict with the rookie's offseason workouts with coaches.

"He reminds me of myself," Miller said of Chubb. "It's cool to pay it forward and tell him some of the same stuff that DeMarcus (Ware) and Elvis (Dumervil) told me."

Ware, meanwhile, may also get to instruct Chubb at some point prior to next season. The Broncos are reportedly bringing him in as a pass-rush consultant during camp. "The plan is for Ware and others to be in a few days during organized team activities and a couple days during training camp," Mike Klis of 9News in Denver reported "As Ware has already served as a player-coach of sorts for active Bronco pass rushers Von Miller, Shane Ray and Shaquil Barrett, there is little doubt his pet project would be Chubb, providing his consultant-type role is finalized with the club."

