Vontaze Burfict ejected for contact with ref, flashes Manziel money sign on way out
The controversial Bengals linebacker is already done for the afternoon
Vontaze Burfict's list of infractions just got longer. On Sunday, Burfict was ejected from the Bengals' game against Titans for making contact with an official.
He didn't just leave the field. First, he argued with fans and flashed the Johnny Manziel money sign to the crowd, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Video footage quickly emerged:
Burfict has a lengthy history of questionable conduct on the field. He once went head hunting in a playoff game and as a result, concussed Steelers receiver Antonio Brown. He was suspended for the first three games of the 2016 season.
He's been accused of dirty hits against Ravens tight end Maxx Williams, former Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett, former Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount, and Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Burfict missed the first three games of the 2017 season for his illegal hit on Chiefs fullback Anthony Sherman during a preseason game. He appeared to kick at a Steelers player last month, but avoided a suspension.
Of note:
He could face further punishment for making contact with an official. Earlier this season, Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch got suspended one game after he ran out onto the field and pushed an official
