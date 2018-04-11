Wade Phillips has no plans to 'manage' the new personalities on the Rams' defense

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the NFL's busiest teams this offseason.

Most of their activity has consisted of adding extremely talented players to their defense. First, they traded for former Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Marcus Peters, who has been one of the league's best cornerbacks since entering the league three years ago. Then, they traded for former Denver Broncos defensive back Aqib Talib, who is still a high-level player but merely became too expensive for Denver to bring back for another season. And finally, they signed former Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh, giving them arguably the best pair of interior rushmen in the league. Suh had been cast aside by Miami because of salary-cap concerns, as well.

The man that will be responsible for utilizing all this new talent in the best possible fashion is defensive coordinator Wade Phillips. Phillips is one of the best defensive minds in the history of the league, and he's not at all worried that some of the new players his team brought in may have outsized personalities. And he doesn't plan to manage those personalities, either. He's going to let them be themselves.

"We're going to have personality now. You bring in Aqib Talib, you're going to have personality," Phillips said, per the team's official web site. "It's not manage though. I don't manage players, I don't handle players. I just work with players. They asked me the same thing when I went into Denver. I want them to have personalities. A lot of them are really good because of their personalities, they're confident in themselves."

Rams coach Sean McVay recently said that Phillips has more "swag" than any of the players on LA's defense anyway, so it shouldn't be a problem for him to coach them up. For his part, Wade is just trying to get his jokes in on Twitter.

You asked what’s Cookin’with the Rams-they say we are getting too many star players. So Suh us! — Wade Phillips (@sonofbum) April 6, 2018

Something tells me this team is going to be incredibly fun in 2018 -- on and off the field.