Wade Phillips puts son Wes forward as head-coaching option: He's 'a young offensive coach who knows Sean McVay'

There's almost always turnover in the NFL coaching ranks at the end of the regular season, and 2019 has been no different in that regard. There were eight head-coaching openings this offseason, and to date, six of them have officially been filled while two teams are waiting to announce their hires until their current teams are out of the playoffs.

And taking a look at the eight hires, it's very clear what many teams were looking for: anyone with even the most remote connection Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay, so that they could find their own version of McVay. Three of the eight teams with coach openings have either already hired or are expected to hire someone with McVay connections.

The Green Bay Packers hired Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, who was the Rams' offensive coordinator during their breakout 2017 season. The Bengals are expected to hire current Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor whenever the Rams' season ends. And the Cardinals hired former Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury, and found his connection to McVay (they're friends) important enough to include it in their official press release announcing Kingsbury's hiring.

The Cardinals press release announcing Kingsbury made sure to include that he’s friends with Sean McVay. pic.twitter.com/oEqGfkgWdT — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) January 8, 2019

Most of the McVay-related hirings are coming from the offensive side of the ball, which makes sense because he is an offensive coach and teams are looking for a McVay-style mind to tutor their young quarterbacks. Also, McVay's defensive coordinator is Wade Phillips, who is the second-oldest coordinator in the NFL and is decidedly not part of McVay's coaching tree since he has been coaching longer than McVay has been alive.

Phillips has a son, though. Wes Phillips is the tight ends coach in Washington, but Wade has the perfect pitch to get his son a head coaching job sometime in the near future: Wes Phillips is a young offensive coach who knows Sean McVay! (McVay was Washington's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach prior to landing the Rams job.)

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, on his son, Wes, who is Washington's tight ends coach: "Wes is a young offensive coach who knows Sean McVay, if anyone is looking for a head coach." — Rich Hammond (@Rich_Hammond) January 17, 2019

Honestly, Wade Phillips is a national treasure. He is the absolute best and this is hilarious. Well done.