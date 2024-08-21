Hello football fanatics, and welcome to the Wednesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Not only are you halfway through the work week, but you're just a day away from the start of the final week of the preseason. That'll kick off tomorrow with a doubleheader featuring Colts-Bengals and Bears-Chiefs, which starts a four-day stretch of NFL action for us to digest. While some hold the final preseason week with little regard, I think it's a fascinating period on the league calendar. Sure, some starters could be held out of these exhibitions, but competitions that we've been following throughout training camp come to a head at this juncture with players making their final stamp to make the 53-man roster. Needless to say, it's worth your attention.

1. Waiver wire and trade candidates during roster cuts

Soon enough, every team across the NFL will need to trim their roster down from 90 players to the opening 53-man unit to begin the regular season. As these rosters essentially get cut in half, that creates a solid pool of players that other teams could look to scoop up either via waivers or trade. With that in mind, Josh Edwards dove into every team in the league and identified overcrowded position groups that could result in quality players suddenly becoming available.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line: Pittsburgh's defensive front is similarly loaded with veterans like Cameron Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius Adams, and Dean Lowry. Second-year defensive tackle Keeanu Benton will be off-limits. Five players were named before arriving as DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, who are not difference-makers, could fulfill roles for other teams.

New York Giants wide receivers: The foursome of Malik Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson, Jalin Hyatt, and Darius Slayton are capable of making an impact, if healthy. Options behind those players go deeper though. New York, additionally, has veterans Miles Boykin, Allen Robinson II, and Isaiah McKenzie, as well as young talents Isaiah Hodgins and Bryce Ford-Wheaton. If a team covets a young player with some upside or a veteran who can provide stability to a role, then general manager Joe Schoen may field some calls ahead of the deadline.

To see the entire list, click here.

2. Brian Flores reacts to Tua Tagovailoa's criticism

Tua Tagovailoa didn't mince words when recently speaking about his time playing under former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. The veteran quarterback gave a scathing review of Flores, calling him a "terrible person" while also explaining the critical demeanor of his then-coach in a recent interview. Naturally, those comments made waves across the NFL and eventually made its way to Minnesota where Flores is currently serving as the Vikings defensive coordinator.

During a previously scheduled press conference, Flores was asked to react to those comments from his former player.

"Look, I'm human," Flores said specifically when asked about Tagovailoa's "terrible person" depiction. "So that hit me in a way that wasn't ... positive for me. But at the same time, I've got to use that and say, 'Hey, how can I grow from that? How can I be better?' And that's really where I'm at from that standpoint. Do I feel like that's me? No. But how can I grow from that situation and create a world where that's not the case that anyone says that about Brian Flores?"

3. Top WR tandems of 2024: Dolphins, Eagles duos shine

While some teams are still hunting for that difference-maker at the wide receiver position, others have an embarrassment of riches. Clubs not only have a bonafide top-tier receiver, but they also boast another that could very well serve as a No. 1 on other rosters throughout the league. Our Cody Benjamin not only highlighted those teams with two star-studded receivers but ranked them to see which club has the very best tandem.

Just missing out from earning the top spot was the Philadelphia Eagles, who have A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith leading their offensive attack with Jalen Hurts under center.

Philadelphia Eagles (No. 2): Entering its third year of operation, this duo has a strong case to be ranked atop the list. Brown has gone from big, promising Tennessee Titans No. 1 to bona fide superstar with the Philadelphia Eagles, effortlessly approaching 1,500 yards in back-to-back seasons as Jalen Hurts' most trusted partner. And while he's a physical freak with a chiseled frame and deep speed, Smith is arguably just as important to Philly with a deceivingly wiry build, excelling as a jump-ball and tough-catch specialist.

At the top of the list come the Miami Dolphins as their offense features Tyreek Hill -- who was on pace for nearly 2,000 yards last season -- and Jaylen Waddle.

Miami Dolphins (No. 1): While the Eagles are more well-rounded and the Vikings are more promising for the long run, there's just no denying the unmatched speed that resides on the perimeter in Miami. Hill hasn't slowed down, and in fact may have only gotten more explosive, since leaving the Chiefs powerhouse, and he's still capable of outmuscling bigger defenders despite a shorter stature. Waddle, on the other hand, has been an all-star as both a high-volume possession target and deep-ball threat, giving the Dolphins two true burners.

To see the full list along with some surprising honorable mentions, click here.

4. Cowboys hotel catches fire during final week of training camp

The Dallas Cowboys' final week of training camp kicked off in rather dramatic fashion on Tuesday. The club's hotel in Oxnard, California caught fire just before 5 p.m. ET. The Oxnard Fire Department responded to a call of a fire that was reported to be in an empty guest room. The Cowboys were holding a walk-through practice at the time of the fire, so they were not at the hotel.

"There was a fire emergency in one of the guest rooms this afternoon at the team's hotel in Oxnard, Calif.," the Cowboys said in a statement. "The emergency was contained to one room that was empty at the time, and there were no injuries. The Dallas Cowboys thank the Oxnard Fire Department and Oxnard Police Department for their quick response and reaction to the situation."

Dallas finishes up the preseason on Saturday when they host the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium.

5. Why Drake Maye should, shouldn't start for Patriots

The Patriots are in a fascinating position as it relates to their rookie quarterback Drake Maye. For most of the summer, it appeared the plan was to let the No. 3 overall pick develop in the shadows unburdened with the task of needing to start Week 1 thanks to veteran Jacoby Brissett being on the roster. However, Maye has been making a late summer surge that has sparked a conversation about whether or not he's ready to take the reins sooner than expected.

Shanna McCarriston rolled out three seasons why Maye should start while also explaining the reasons why New England may continue to keep him on the shelf.

Why Maye should start: Higher ceiling than Brissett. The Patriots used their No. 3 overall pick on Maye, that's not something to take lightly. The Patriots have a new coaching staff and are in a new era of football. Their 2024 pick was the highest they've had as a franchise since 1993, so to have him spend the season on the sidelines seems like delaying something that could be, and is expected to be, a positive for the team. Otherwise, you are potentially wasting time.

This is Brissett's second stint with the Patriots; he's been on four other teams and has just 48 career starts with an 18-30 record. We all know what Brissett has to offer and while right now he may have the experience edge, more reps with the ones, and looks more ready, he's not likely leading the Patriots to the playoffs. Since this is already a year with expected growing pains and struggles, the team should see what Maye has to offer, since his ceiling is higher than the vet we've already seen play in the league.

Why Maye shouldn't start: Hasn't progressed enough. Maye had training camp to prove why he should be QB1 and the reality is, he has yet to prove it. Brissett has spent the time with the starters, while Maye has struggled in different scenarios, specifically two-minute drills.

Maye did show good moments in the preseason game, but even Mayo said that it's practice that he weighs more when it comes to making a decision about the starter.

"There's nothing more important that we do than practice and it's about the day after day after day trending in the right direction … so I think practice is the most important," he said, adding that the preseason game is "not really scheme."

The rookie's few solid moments in camp don't seem like enough to feel confident in him this season.

To read the full breakdown, click here.

6. Extra points: Tyreek Hill, Jahmyr Gibbs injury updates

