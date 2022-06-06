Welcome to the Monday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

Today is a sad day for me and that's because my understanding is that I'm no longer in the running to buy the Denver Broncos. It appears Walmart heir Rob Walton is going to purchase the team for $4.5 billion, which is $4,499,999,712 more than I bid. I didn't think my $288 bid would be enough to buy the team, but I thought it had a chance. The next time a team comes up for sale, I'm bidding at least $300.

Not only will we be talking about the potential sale of the Broncos today, but we'll also be taking a look at how one former NFL MVP is on the verge of becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams. That's not exactly a record you want to be known for, but it soon could be happening to Matt Ryan.

1. Today's show: NFC West win totals

We've spent most of the past two weeks going over regular-season win totals on the podcast, and that theme will continue today with a run through the NFC West. Last year, it was viewed as the toughest division in football, but heading into the 2022 season, the division has lost some of its luster: Russell Wilson is gone, DeAndre Hopkins is suspended for six games, and the 49ers are going to have a new starting quarterback.

Those three things could lead to some struggles for the Seahawks, Cardinals and 49ers.

For today's episode of the pod, Jordan Dajani got together with Will Brinson, and the two guys spent roughly 30 minutes debating whether each team would go over or under their win total. Here's a look at how those predictions went:

Rams Over/Under: 10.5

Podcast Prediction: OVER

49ers Over/Under: 10

Podcast Prediction: OVER

Cardinals Over/Under: 9

Podcast Prediction: UNDER

Seahawks Over/Under: 6

Podcast Prediction: UNDER

Although the 49ers are likely going to have a new starting QB in 2022, both guys think the they can still hit the over this season, "If Trey Lance can be just a little bit of an upgrade over Jimmy Garoppolo, then I think this team can be a legitimate Super Bowl contender," Dajani said.

As for Arizona, both guys think the Cardinals will come crashing back to earth this year after a 2021 season where they won 11 games and made the playoffs. "Kyler isn't going to have DeAndre Hopkins (due to suspension), and just look at those first six games where he's out," Dajani said. "I think they likely go 3-3, and I think it's possible they could even go 2-4."

For those of you wondering, the Cardinals' first six games of the season are against the Chiefs, Raiders (away), Rams, Panthers (away), Eagles and Seahawks (away). To be honest, it wouldn't be completely crazy to see the Cardinals start 0-3. The reason a slow start could kill this team is because the Cardinals have a history of fading down the stretch under Kliff Kingsbury. If you start slow and end slow, you're probably not going to make the playoffs.

Anyway, to see what we had to say about the rest of the NFC West win totals, be sure to click here. You can also watch today's episode on YouTube by clicking here.

2. Walmart heir expected to purchase Broncos for $4.5 billion

For the first time since 1984, the Denver Broncos are going to have a new owner. According to Forbes, Rob Walton is likely going to purchase the team with a winning bid that's expected to come in at roughly $4.5 billion. Forbes did note that the winning bid hasn't yet been finalized, but it's expected to be announced as "early as this month."

From an official standpoint, the second round of bids won't be turned in until Monday, so there likely won't be any announcement for a few weeks.

Here's what we know about the situation:

Broncos' sale price would be the highest ever for an America sports team. With a price tag of $4.5 billion, the sale of the Broncos would smash the American record for most money ever paid for a sports team in the U.S. The record is currently held by the Nets, who sold for $2.35 billion in August 2019. The Broncos selling price would also double the price of the most expensive NFL team ever sold, which came in 2018 when David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion.

With a price tag of $4.5 billion, the sale of the Broncos would smash the American record for most money ever paid for a sports team in the U.S. The record is currently held by the Nets, who sold for $2.35 billion in August 2019. The Broncos selling price would also double the price of the most expensive NFL team ever sold, which came in 2018 when David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers for $2.275 billion. Walton will become the richest owner in the NFL. According to Forbes, Walton has a net worth of $59.6 billion, which makes him one of the 20 richest people in the WORLD. Once the purchase is finalized, not only would Walton instantly become the NFL's richest owner, but he'd have a higher net worth than the NFL's six richest owners COMBINED. Panthers owner David Tepper currently has the highest net worth in the NFL at $16.7 billion.

According to Forbes, Walton has a net worth of $59.6 billion, which makes him one of the 20 richest people in the WORLD. Once the purchase is finalized, not only would Walton instantly become the NFL's richest owner, but he'd have a higher net worth than the NFL's six richest owners COMBINED. Panthers owner David Tepper currently has the highest net worth in the NFL at $16.7 billion. One Walmart heir is already indirectly involved with NFL ownership. Rob Walton's cousin, Ann Walton Kroenke, is the husband of Rams owner Stan Kroenke. If you're wondering about the family tree there, Rob is the son of Walmart founder Sam Walton, who is Ann's uncle. Ann's father, Bud, was Sam's brother and a co-founder of Walmart.

The 77-year-old Walton will be buying the team from the Pat Bowlen trust. Bowlen originally purchased the team back in 1984 for just $78 million. From 1984 until his death in 2019, Bowlen oversaw one of the most successful franchises in the NFL as the Broncos went to seven Super Bowls, winning three of them, under his watch. Bowlen died in 2019, and his trust has been running the organization ever since. After his death three years ago, there was constant speculation that the team would eventually be put up for sale, but that didn't officially happen until February of this year.

3. Matt Ryan has a chance to become the first QB in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams

There are 32 teams in the NFL, and over the course of league history, no quarterback has ever lost to all of them, but that's something that could change in 2022 thanks to Matt Ryan.

Since his rookie year in 2008, Ryan has lost to 29 of the league's 32 teams, and there's a chance that by the end of the 2022 season, he could become the first quarterback in NFL history to lose to all 32 teams.

Even if he doesn't hit the 32-team mark, Ryan could still set an NFL record in 2022. If he just loses to 31 different teams, he would become the first QB in league history to lose to that many teams. Although there have been seven quarterbacks who have lost to 30 teams, no QB has ever hit the 31-team mark.

Here's a look at the three teams Ryan has never lost to and when the Colts will play them this season:

Jaguars (Week 2 and Week 6). The Colts will play at Jacksonville in Week 2, and although that seems like a guaranteed win for Indy, I think we can all agree that's not the case. If we learned one thing from last season, it's that there's no such thing as a guaranteed win for the Colts when they play in Jacksonville. The Colts have lost seven straight games on the road against the Jags dating back to 2015.

The Colts will play at Jacksonville in Week 2, and although that seems like a guaranteed win for Indy, I think we can all agree that's not the case. If we learned one thing from last season, it's that there's no such thing as a guaranteed win for the Colts when they play in Jacksonville. The Colts have lost seven straight games on the road against the Jags dating back to 2015. Raiders (Week 10). If the Jags and Raiders both beat the Colts, Ryan would become the first QB to lose to 31 different teams.

If the Jags and Raiders both beat the Colts, Ryan would become the first QB to lose to 31 different teams. Falcons (Colts don't play Atlanta in regular season). Ryan could theoretically hit the 32-team mark this season, but things would have to get a little crazy. To lose to all 32 teams, Ryan would have to also lose a game to the Falcons, but that could only happen if they play each other in the Super Bowl since the two teams don't play each other in 2022. Although the idea of the Falcons getting to the Super Bowl seems far-fetched, most people thought the same thing about a Bengals' Super Bowl appearance in 2021, and we all know what happened there.

If the Colts don't end up playing the Falcons in the Super Bowl, Ryan still won't have to wait long to face them and that's because the Colts are scheduled to play the Falcons during the 2023 regular season.

4. Best- and worst-case scenarios for rookie quarterbacks

When you take a quarterback in the NFL Draft, that can actually be a pretty high-risk pick, especially if they're taken in the first round. While some teams can luck out and get a QB like Joe Burrow (hello Bengals), disaster can also hit. Just ask the Raiders about that (hello JaMarcus Russell).

With that in mind, CBSSports.com draft guru Chris Trapasso decided to take a look at the best-case and worst-case scenarios for the top-four quarterbacks taken in this year's draft.

KENNY PICKETT (Steelers)

Best-case scenario: 64% completion, 7.4 yards per attempt, 3,330 passing yards, 22 TD passes, 11 INTs, 32 sacks, 92.3 rating

Worst-case scenario: 58% completion, 6.6 yards per attempt, 2,970 passing yards, 14 TD passes, 13 INTs, 41 sacks, 72.2 rating

DESMOND RIDDER (Falcons)

Best-case scenario: 62% completion, 7.0 yards per attempt, 3,185 passing yards, 18 TD passes, 8 INTs, 37 sacks, 87.8 rating

Worst-case scenario: 57% completion, 6.3 yards per attempt, 2,866 passing yards, 10 TD passes, 16 INTs, 50 sacks, 67.52 rating

MALIK WILLIS (Titans)

Best-case scenario: 61% completion, 7.0 yards per attempt, 2,352 passing yards, 15 TD passes, 9 INTs, 25 sacks, 85.81 rating

Worst-case scenario: 54% completion, 6.2 yards per attempt. 2,083 passing yards, 8 TD passes, 14 INTs, 40 sacks, 63.3 rating

MATT CORRAL (Panthers)

Best-case scenario: 61% completion, 6.8 yards per attempt, 2,224 passing yards, 14 TD passes, 8 INTs, 20 sacks, 84.9 rating

Worst-case scenario: 53% completion, 6.2 yards per attempt, 2,046 passing yards, 8 TD passes, 13 INTs, 33 sacks, 63.7 rating

One interesting thing about these numbers is that even in each quarterback's "best-case scenario," Trapasso doesn't really envision any of them having a breakout season. Although we've seen a quarterback win the offensive rookie of the year award in two of the past three years, it seems highly unlikely that we'll see that trend continue in 2022.

If you want Trapasso's full explanation for how he projected these numbers, then make sure to check out his entire story by clicking here.

5. Ranking the best NFL quarterbacks by decade

Once the calendar hits June, that basically means we're getting near the dead part of the NFL offseason. And when that happens, the only way to liven things up is to rank something, so our Bryan DeArdo decided to rank the best NFL quarterbacks from each decade.

This process is pretty simple: DeArdo took a look at every decade dating ALL THE WAY BACK TO 1920 and ranked the top quarterbacks from each era. Let's take a look at how he ranked the quarterbacks in two of those decades:

2000s (2000-2009)

Best QB: Peyton Manning

Runner-up: Tom Brady

Honorable mention: Drew Brees

DeArdo's explanation: "In any other decade, Brady would have come away as the decade's best quarterback. During the 2000s, Brady won three Super Bowls, was a two-time Super Bowl MVP, league MVP in 2007 and was the NFL's passing leader twice and the NFL's leader in touchdown passes twice. He also quarterbacked the NFL's only undefeated team during the 16-game regular season era. To boot, Brady was 2-1 against Manning in postseason competition. Brady's argument is convincing, but Manning gets the nod largely due to how he raised the bar for how quarterbacks can dominate a game, not just with his brawn but with his brains."

1980s (1980-1989)

Best QB: Joe Montana

Runner-up: Dan Marino

Honorable mention: John Elway

DeArdo's explanation: Often lost in the story of "Joe Cool" was his ability to overcome adversity. He won just three games during his first two seasons before leading the 49ers to the franchise's first title in 1981. By the end of the decade, he would have four rings. Marino, Elway and Montana started a combined six times in Super Bowls during the '80s.

If you want to see how DeArdo ranked the quarterbacks in every other decade, then be sure to click here so you can check out his entire story.

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Romeo Crennel retires after 50-year coaching career

It was a somewhat wild weekend in the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.