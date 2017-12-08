Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award: All 32 nominees, decals, patches for 2017

Walter Payton Award nominees for 2017 will wear helmet decals while past winners will wear patches

payton-patch.jpg
Drew Brees, a former Walter Payton award winner, debuted the new patch on his jersey Thursday night.  USATSI

Saints vs. Falcons on Thursday night featured the unveiling of a new NFL honor. Some might have noticed Drew Brees wearing a patch on his jersey, and it was pointed out on the broadcast. That patch highlights Brees as a past recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, an honor given to players for outstanding community service. In addition, Cameron Jordan and Ben Garland wore the decal on their helmet. The silhouette is that of a cloaked Walter Payton.

Come Sunday in NFL Week 14, we'll be seeing more of these decals and patches. Eli Manning, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald and Thomas Davis will all be wearing the patches as former recipients. However, like Thursday night, they won't be the only ones with Payton's silhouette on their uniforms. Each current nominee will also get a decal of the same image to wear on their helmets. It's a way to distinguish players for their outstanding community service, in addition to phenomenal sportsmanship. The winner of the 2017 award will be announced on Feb. 3.

Here's a list of all of the nominees:

TeamNominee

Arizona Cardinals

Patrick Peterson

Atlanta Falcons

Ben Garland

Baltimore Ravens

Benjamin Watson

Buffalo Bills

Lorenzo Alexander

Carolina Panthers

Greg Olsen

Chicago Bears

Sam Acho

Cincinnati Bengals

Michael Johnson

Cleveland Browns

Randall Telfer

Dallas Cowboys

Travis Frederick

Denver Broncos

Chris Harris Jr.

Detroit Lions

Haloti Ngata

Green Bay Packers

Clay Matthews

Houston Texans

J.J. Watt

Indianapolis Colts

Darius Butler

Jacksonville Jaguars

Malik Jackson

Kansas City Chiefs

Alex Smith

Los Angeles Chargers

Casey Hayward

Los Angeles Rams

Roger Saffold

Miami Dolphins

Kenny Stills

Minnesota Vikings

Kyle Rudolph

New England Patriots

Nate Solder

New Orleans Saints

Cameron Jordan

New York Giants

Mark Herzlich

New York Jets

Quincy Enunwa

Oakland Raiders

Bruce Irvin

Philadelphia Eagles

Malcolm Jenkins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Cameron Heyward

San Francisco 49ers

Bradley Pinion

Seattle Seahawks

Michael Bennett

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Clinton McDonald

Tennessee Titans

Wesley Woodyard

Washington Redskins

Nick Sundberg

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Shop