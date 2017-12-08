Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award: All 32 nominees, decals, patches for 2017

Drew Brees, a former Walter Payton award winner, debuted the new patch on his jersey Thursday night. USATSI

Saints vs. Falcons on Thursday night featured the unveiling of a new NFL honor. Some might have noticed Drew Brees wearing a patch on his jersey, and it was pointed out on the broadcast. That patch highlights Brees as a past recipient of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, an honor given to players for outstanding community service. In addition, Cameron Jordan and Ben Garland wore the decal on their helmet. The silhouette is that of a cloaked Walter Payton.

New tradition starting tonite: Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year winners to wear special patch on their jerseys to recognize their contributions to their communities. @saints @drewbrees among the 5 current winners pic.twitter.com/A1gP4HPffe — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) December 8, 2017

Come Sunday in NFL Week 14, we'll be seeing more of these decals and patches. Eli Manning, Thomas Davis, Larry Fitzgerald and Thomas Davis will all be wearing the patches as former recipients. However, like Thursday night, they won't be the only ones with Payton's silhouette on their uniforms. Each current nominee will also get a decal of the same image to wear on their helmets. It's a way to distinguish players for their outstanding community service, in addition to phenomenal sportsmanship. The winner of the 2017 award will be announced on Feb. 3.

Here's a list of all of the nominees: