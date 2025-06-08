The New York Giants offense desperately needed a reliable quarterback and, while 36-year-old Russell Wilson cannot be the long-term fix, they hope for the stability that comes with a veteran of his status. Wan'Dale Robinson didn't have to wait until the team's offseason program to get first-hand experience playing with Wilson. Earlier this offseason, Wilson, Robinson, wide receiver Darius Slayton and tight end Theo Johnson met to run drills and begin creating offensive chemistry.

"The first time we threw, me and Slay were both like, this is actually better than we expected. And so we were ecstatic about it, and couldn't be more happy that he's our quarterback," Robinson said.

Robinson said the passes from Wilson were "really, really easy to catch," adding, "which I like."

The 24-year old Robinson is responsible for 1,451 receiving yards and five touchdowns over 38 games since the Giants selected him in the second round out of Kentucky.

"That deep ball just drops right in the bucket, for sure. And then whenever he's throwing just the shorter routes and stuff like that, it kind of comes in like a pillow," Robinson said.

Daniel Jones, Davis Webb, Tommy DeVito, Tyrod Taylor and Drew Lock all started games for the Giants since Robinson joined them.

"The way he just commanded, even just that little session of just the three of us, me, Slay, and Theo. It was just kinda like, we haven't had a quarterback that's just gonna command everything, and you know exactly what you want. So, he's been great," Robinson said.

Wilson is on his third team in as many years, coming off one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"Russell, he's been a guy that when you look at what he's done from Seattle to Pittsburgh, it was a mesh and fit for our scheme," Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown said. "We knew we needed to push the ball down the field a lot more. You guys have seen him do that in practice. That's an ability and knack that is unique for Russ."

Wilson went 6-5 last year, beginning the season on the bench due to an injury. He finished the season with a 63.7 completion percentage, 2,482 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions.