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Wanya Morris trade grades: Falcons acquire young Chiefs OT in late-round pick swap

Atlanta has welcomed two former Kansas City right tackles this offseason

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The Atlanta Falcons are in love with the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive tackle depth from the 2023-25 seasons. Atlanta signed Jawaan Taylor to a one-year, $5 million contract this offseason, and on Thursday, it traded for Wanya Morris, per ESPN. Atlanta sent a 2027 sixth-round pick to Kansas City in exchange for the 25-year-old and a 2027 seventh-round pick, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Morris, a 2023 third-round pick out of Oklahoma, started 16 of his 43 games with the Chiefs, including a career-high 11 in the 2024 season. In his lone start of the 2025 season, a Week 14 game at the Houston Texans, Morris played just one snap before suffering a season-ending left knee injury. He allowed only three quarterback pressures and no sacks across 28 pass-blocking snaps in 2025.

Let's take a look at some trade grades for both sides now:

Falcons: C-

The right tackle position is the blindside protector in Atlanta's offense with both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa being left-handed. 

It's curious to see the Falcons part with any draft capital to recreate the Chiefs' right tackle depth chart, especially since Patrick Mahomes was sacked a career-high 2.4 times per game in 2025 and completed a career-low 41.9% of his passes when pressured. 

If Atlanta's pro scouts see Morris as a player they can reshape into a potential starter down the road given he is only 25 years old, perhaps it's worth moving down a round in the 2027 NFL Draft. We'll see.

Chiefs: B

Kansas City traded a player it didn't view as part of its future and managed to move up a round in the 2027 NFL Draft. That's a nice piece of business for Chiefs general manager Brett Veach, even if the move was only from the seventh round to the sixth.

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