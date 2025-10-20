Warren McVea, a pioneering running back who became the first Black football player to earn a scholarship at a major Texas university and later helped the Kansas City Chiefs win their first Super Bowl, died Sunday at his Los Angeles home. He was 79.

McVea's daughter, Tracey Ellis, said he died peacefully, surrounded by family after a long illness.

A native of San Antonio, McVea first made his mark at Brackenridge High School, leading the football program to a state championship in 1962 as a junior. He was also a standout sprinter, demonstrating the speed that would define his football career.

In 1965, McVea joined the University of Houston, breaking racial barriers as the first Black athlete at a major Texas school to receive a football scholarship. Under coach Bill Yeoman, he became a versatile offensive threat. In 1966, he set a Houston school record with 3,009 all-purpose yards and caught a 99-yard touchdown pass against Washington State in the first college football game played on artificial turf -- a play still remembered in Houston's history.

McVea entered professional football when the Cincinnati Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 1968 AFL Draft. After one season in Cincinnati, the Kansas City Chiefs traded for him, where he joined a talented backfield that included Mike Garrett and Robert Holmes. In 1969, McVea contributed 500 yards rushing and seven touchdowns as part of the Chiefs' Super Bowl IV championship team, leading the team with 12 carries in their 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Over five professional seasons, McVea totaled 2,552 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdowns. Known for his speed and agility, broadcasters often referred to him as "The Flea" during his time in Kansas City.

The University of Houston will honor McVea with a commemorative helmet sticker during its game against Arizona State on Saturday.

"Warren McVea was more than a football icon -- he was a pioneer who changed the face of American sports," his family shared, via Houston athletics. "He lived with resilience, grace, and purpose. His legacy will continue to inspire not only athletes but anyone who has ever been told their dreams were impossible. We are honored to carry forward his name and his spirit."