Warriors' Steve Kerr: Colin Kaepernick 'is being blackballed, that's a no-brainer'

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has supported Colin Kaepernick's protests against social injustice from the beginning, and in a recent appearance on the Pod Save America podcast, Kerr took it a step further:

"Oh, [Kaepernick] is being blackballed. That's a no-brainer," the coach said. "All you have to do is read the transactions every day, when you see the quarterbacks who are being hired. He's way better than any of them.

"But the NFL has a different fan base than the NBA. The NBA is more urban, the NFL is more conservative, and I think a lot of NFL fans are truly angry at Kaepernick, and I think owners are worried what it's going to do to business."

Kerr isn't alone in his thinking; Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman also has an idea why Kaepernick remains unemployed.

"You hear every excuse in the world," he said last week. "It's not this system, this system doesn't work for him -- these quarterbacks are terrible in any system; there are quarterbacks that are bad in every system. And so what? ...

"People should be losing their jobs, because they are idiots. You've heard every excuse in the book for why [Kaepernick] doesn't have a job, but you can see what it is. They've agreed not to give him a job."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has stated previously that Kaepernick's situation isn't a result of his activism, something Patriots owner Bob Kraft reiterated in a recent interview. But like Kerr and Sherman, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a theory for why Kaepernick is unemployed.

"I think he should be on a roster right now," Rodgers told Mina Kimes of ESPN the Magazine just before the season. "I think because of his protests, he's not."