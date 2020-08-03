Watch Now: Coaches Entering First Season With New Team: Ron Rivera ( 2:32 )

The Washington Football Team has reportedly added a veteran wide receiver who has a legitimate chance to make the final roster. On Monday, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Washington is expected to sign free-agent wide receiver Dontrelle Inman, pending a physical. The 31-year-old can come in and serve as a leader in a wide receiving corps that has had a challenging offseason.

Washington also signed wide receiver Cody Latimer this offseason, but he was arrested on five charges in May and placed on the commissioner's exempt list last month. Additionally, second-year wideout Kelvin Harmon, who was expected to compete for a starting job opposite of Terry McLaurin, tore his ACL while training prior to camp. The former sixth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft will miss the entire 2020 season, but promises he will be back better than ever in 2021.

Inman went undrafted out of Virginia in the 2011 NFL Draft, but signed with the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League and helped the club win the Grey Cup in his rookie season. He then got a chance with the San Diego Chargers, and was able to hold onto a roster spot. In 2016, he put up career numbers all across the board, as he caught 58 passes for 810 yards and four touchdowns while averaging 8.4 yards per target. Inman did have an eight-game stint with the Chicago Bears in 2017, but has spent most of his career bouncing back and forth between the Chargers and the Indianapolis Colts -- playing a total of seven games for both teams in 2019. In 65 career games, he has caught 170 passes for 2,282 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Inman is now by far the oldest and most experienced wideout on Washington's roster, which gives him a leg up on some of the younger talent fighting to earn a roster spot. Washington does appear to have some nice talent with players like Antonio Gandy-Golden, Antonio Gibson, Steven Sims Jr. and McLaurin, but Inman could serve as the veteran voice in this up-and-coming position group.