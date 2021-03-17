The Washington Football Team reportedly agreed to terms with one of the top defensive free agents on the open market on Tuesday night. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington and former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III have agreed to a three-year, $42 million deal. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Jackson will receive $26 million guaranteed. In his first stint in free agency, it didn't take Jackson long to find an interested team willing to give him the kind of money he was looking for.

Jackson has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the Bengals, who selected him with the No. 24 overall pick out of Houston in 2016. He has been a full-time starter for three seasons now, and is coming off of a campaign in which he recorded 45 combined tackles, 11 passes defensed and one interception in 14 games played. Washington had the No. 2 passing defense in the league last year, allowing just 191.8 yards through the air per game. This was in large part due to Washington's tenacious pass-rush, however. The Football Team did find a solid starter in Kendall Fuller last offseason, but with Ronald Darby electing to sign with the Denver Broncos on Monday, Washington had another hole to fill. It didn't take long for Ron Rivera and Co. to identify their guy and make a move.

In 59 career games, Jackson has recorded 150 combined tackles, 41 passes defensed and three interceptions. His career got off to a slow start after he was forced to miss his entire rookie season with a pectoral injury, but he rebounded to become a legitimate part of Cincinnati's defense. According to PFF, Jackson was ranked 19th among all cornerbacks last year with a 71.4 grade.