It all comes down to this. The Washington Football Team could clinch the NFC East with a win on Sunday, while the Philadelphia Eagles could spoil their fun and gift a playoff spot to either the New York Giants or Dallas Cowboys by upsetting Washington in prime time. Washington could have clinched its spot in the playoffs by winning one of its previous two games, but that did not happen. A big reason for the losing streak was the absence of quarterback Alex Smith, who has been nursing a calf injury. It appears he will be back this Sunday, however, which certainly will give Washington a much-needed boost.

As for the Eagles, they will be without several important players on both sides of the ball. On Friday, head coach Doug Pederson ruled out defensive end Derek Barnett (calf), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck), tight end Dallas Goedert (calf), wide receiver DeSean Jackson (ankle), running back Miles Sanders (knee), offensive tackle Jordan Mailata (concussion) and tight end Richard Rodgers (ankle). Could this injury report signal an easy win for the Football Team?

Washington leads the all-time series against the Eagles, 86-80-6, but the Eagles have won six out of the past seven matchups. Washington got the best of the Eagles in the season opener this year, winning 27-17. Below, we will get you caught up on the most intriguing betting angles to get you locked in before kickoff.

This line reopened at Eagles -1 on Monday morning, but then flipped to Washington -1.5 by the afternoon. The line continued to climb throughout the week and got as high as Washington -4 on Saturday. This is likely because of the news of Smith's return to the field coupled with Philly's worrisome injury report.

The pick: Washington -3.5. This matchup was not one of my locks of the week, but I find myself leaning towards Washington. Smith returning is a big deal, because he's the only one of the three quarterbacks Washington has started this year that has found success on the field. With Smith under center, Washington has won and covered in four straight games. In all, Smith has lost just one of his five starts this season. This hasn't just been a trend in 2020. Since Smith joined Washington in 2018, they are 10-5 with him starting, while 6-26 with any other quarterback starting.

Over/Under 43.5

The total reopened at 43 on Monday morning but quickly fell to 41.5. It then changed directions and reached 43.5 on Tuesday, where it remained.

The pick: Over 43.5. Washington has gone Under in four straight games while Philly has gone Over in all three games in which Jalen Hurts has started. The 43.5 line doesn't sound too high, which is why I'm leaning towards the Over. Something like a 24-21 game is what I'm expecting.

Player props

Jalen Hurts total passing attempts: Over 30.5 (+100). Hurts attempted 44 passes against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and then 39 against the Cowboys last Sunday. Without Sanders in the backfield, I expect Hurts to be throwing the ball plenty on Sunday night.

Jalen Hurts total rushing attempts: Under 9.5 (-130). Hurts has rushed at least nine times in each of his three starts, but I think that will change against Washington. This defensive line is talented and athletic and can keep Hurts contained.

Lottery ticket- Anytime Touchdown scorer: Washington D/ST (+450). Washington is tied with the Carolina Panthers when it comes to most defensive touchdowns per game recorded while being the road team (0.4 per game). There have been times this season where the offense had failed to score points so the defense had to step in, such as when they scored two touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.