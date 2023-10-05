Who's Playing

Chicago Bears @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: Chicago 0-4, Washington 2-2

How To Watch

When: Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, October 5, 2023 at 8:15 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Washington Commanders will be playing at home against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday at FedEx Field. The pair are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

Washington fought the good fight in their overtime match against Philadelphia on Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Eagles by a score of 34-31. Considering how many points were scored, both coaches might be spending a little more time focusing on defense before their next games.

The Commanders' defeat came about despite a quality game from Curtis Samuel, who punched in a touchdown on the ground.

Meanwhile, Chicago's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their 14th straight loss. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 31-28. Chicago was up 28-14 at the end of the third but somehow couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite the defeat, the Bears got a solid performance out of Cole Kmet, who picked up 85 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Khalil Herbert was another key contributor, rushing for 103 yards.

Even though they lost, the Bears were moving up and down the field and finished the game with 471 total yards. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as the Broncos only gained 311.

The defeat dropped the Commanders back to even at 2-2. Meanwhile, that 14-game losing streak means the Bears are still winless at 0-4.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Looking ahead, the Commanders are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by six points. Anyone thinking of taking the Bears against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last four times they've played the Commanders.

Washington didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against Chicago in their previous matchup last October, but they still walked away with a 12-7 victory. Will the Commanders repeat their success, or do the Bears have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Washington is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Chicago, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 44.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Washington has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Chicago.