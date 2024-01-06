Who's Playing
Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders
Current Records: Dallas 11-5, Washington 4-12
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: FOX
What to Know
The Cowboys will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Commanders took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cowboys, who come in off a win.
Dallas gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 20-19 win over the Lions.
The Cowboys' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CeeDee Lamb, who picked up 227 receiving yards and a touchdown. Lamb made the highlight reel thanks to a 92-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter. The Cowboys also relied on Brandon Aubrey, whose 51-yard boot in the third quarter wound up being the difference in the game.
The Cowboys were down by -4 with only two minutes and five seconds left when they drove 47 yards for the winning score. Aubrey did the honors with a 43-yard field goal.
Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 27-10 to the 49ers.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Commanders weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 62 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the 49ers rushed for 184 rushing yards.
Dallas' win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 35.4 points per game. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.
Odds
Dallas is a big 13-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.
The over/under is set at 45.5 points.
Series History
Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.
- Nov 23, 2023 - Dallas 45 vs. Washington 10
- Jan 08, 2023 - Washington 26 vs. Dallas 6
- Oct 02, 2022 - Dallas 25 vs. Washington 10
- Dec 26, 2021 - Dallas 56 vs. Washington 14
- Dec 12, 2021 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 20
- Nov 26, 2020 - Washington 41 vs. Dallas 16
- Oct 25, 2020 - Washington 25 vs. Dallas 3
- Dec 29, 2019 - Dallas 47 vs. Washington 16
- Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21
- Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23