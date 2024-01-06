Who's Playing

Dallas Cowboys @ Washington Commanders

Current Records: Dallas 11-5, Washington 4-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland

FedEx Field -- Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Cowboys will be playing the full four quarters on Sunday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. They will head out on the road to face off against the Washington Commanders at 4:25 p.m. ET at FedEx Field. The Commanders took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Cowboys, who come in off a win.

Dallas gave up the first points last Saturday, but they didn't let that get them down. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 20-19 win over the Lions.

The Cowboys' win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was CeeDee Lamb, who picked up 227 receiving yards and a touchdown. Lamb made the highlight reel thanks to a 92-yard receiving touchdown in the first quarter. The Cowboys also relied on Brandon Aubrey, whose 51-yard boot in the third quarter wound up being the difference in the game.

The Cowboys were down by -4 with only two minutes and five seconds left when they drove 47 yards for the winning score. Aubrey did the honors with a 43-yard field goal.

Meanwhile, Washington's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They received a tough blow as they fell 27-10 to the 49ers.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, the Commanders weren't very productive on the ground and finished the game with only 62 rushing yards. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as the 49ers rushed for 184 rushing yards.

Dallas' win was their 16th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 11-5. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 35.4 points per game. As for Washington, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-12 record this season.

Odds

Dallas is a big 13-point favorite against Washington, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45.5 points.

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Dallas has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Washington.