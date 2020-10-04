The Washington Football Team is on a two-game losing streak, and many believe that is likely to continue with Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens coming to town in Week 4. A big part of Washington's recent struggles have to do with the quarterback play. Second-year signal-caller Dwayne Haskins has completed 56 percent of his passes for 625 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions this season, and his role as the starting quarterback has reportedly been put on notice.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Haskins is entering a critical stretch for his own development, and must "improve greatly" for him to keep the job. Rapoport says that if Haskins' play goes downhill today against the Ravens, head coach Ron Rivera could pull him in favor of backup quarterback Kyle Allen.

Haskins is coming off one of the worst performances of his professional career, as he threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions during last week's 34-20 loss to the Cleveland Browns. While three interceptions is plenty to throw in one contest, many would argue it should have been more with how Haskins was staring down his receivers on certain plays. Consistency has been a big problem for Haskins so far during his young career, as has his poise in the pocket. While he's only 23 and is registering career start No. 11 today, Rivera wants to see him take steps forward that show both him and the franchise at large that he is the future under center.

"There is a cut-off point for me," Rivera said earlier this week when asked about his quarterback's struggles. "There were a lot of guys that put their heart out on the field and, truthfully, they deserve better. ... When you look at the way Daron (Payne) played and Jonathan (Allen) and Montez (Sweat), guys like that are leaving it on the field - Jon Bostic. Guys played hard. ... Then you turn around to the offensive side, and you look at those guys on the offensive line were battling and fighting too, and the things that the backs and the receivers and the tight ends.

"I am going to support the young man. I am not going to pull the plug on him just because something like this happens. ... You have to say at some point there is (a cutoff), and I'll cross that bridge when I get there."

After Sunday's matchup with the Ravens, Washington is scheduled to host the Los Angeles Rams, then play the New York Giants followed by the Dallas Cowboys. Washington gets their bye week in Week 8, but then again takes on the Giants in Week 9. Washington is currently tied for first place in the NFC East, and with three of their next four matchups coming within the division, Rivera wants to make sure he has the right man under center as Washington enters a pivotal stretch in their season