The Washington Football Team was the surprise champion of the NFC East last season -- and is seeking to become the first team to repeat as division champions since the Philadelphia Eagles from 2001 to 2004. Washington upgraded at the quarterback position by signing Ryan Fitzpatrick to a one-year deal and further boosted the passing game by signing Curtis Samuel in free agency. Washington also added William Jackson in the secondary, aiding one of the top pass-rushing units in football. With Chase Young and Montez Sweat anchoring the defense -- along with an improved offense -- Washington is a threat to repeat as division champions and clinch a playoff berth for the second consecutive year.

Here's a full rundown of Washington's' 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Washington schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 vs. Chargers Sept. 12 1 p.m. CBS 2 vs. Giants (TNF) Sept. 16 8:20 p.m. NFLN 3 at Bills Sept. 26 1 p.m. Fox 4 at Falcons Oct. 3 1 p.m. Fox 5 vs. Saints Oct. 10 1 p.m. CBS 6 vs. Chiefs Oct. 17 1 p.m. CBS 7 at Packers Oct. 24 1 p.m. Fox 8 at Broncos Oct. 31 4:25 p.m. Fox 9 BYE WEEK 10 vs. Buccaneers Nov. 14 1 p.m. Fox 11 at Panthers Nov. 21 1 p.m. Fox 12 vs. Seahawks (MNF) Nov. 29 8:15 p.m. ESPN 13 at Raiders Dec. 5 4:05 p.m. Fox 14 vs. Cowboys Dec. 12 1 p.m. Fox 15 at Eagles Dec. 18/19 TBD TBD 16 at Cowboys (SNF) Dec. 26 8:20 p.m. NBC 17 vs. Eagles Jan. 2 1 p.m. Fox 18 at Giants Jan. 9 1 p.m. Fox

WFT key games

Week 14 vs. Cowboys : This is Washington's opportunity to make a statement against the favorites in the NFC East, even though Washington is the defending champions. Washington swept Dallas last season, but Dak Prescott was out for both of those matchups. A Washington win here would show the Cowboys which team is favored to win the division.

Cowboys This is Washington's opportunity to make a statement against the favorites in the NFC East, even though Washington is the defending champions. Washington swept Dallas last season, but Dak Prescott was out for both of those matchups. A Washington win here would show the Cowboys which team is favored to win the division. Week 11 at Panthers: Ron Rivera makes his highly anticipated return to Carolina after coaching the Panthers for nine seasons. The winningest head coach in Carolina history, Rivera took the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and established Cam Newton as the league MVP. The Panthers parted ways with Newton in December of the 2019 season and he was hired by Washington weeks later. This will be an emotional game for Rivera, one Washington should be fired up to get him a victory over his old team.

Ron Rivera makes his highly anticipated return to Carolina after coaching the Panthers for nine seasons. The winningest head coach in Carolina history, Rivera took the Panthers to Super Bowl 50 and established Cam Newton as the league MVP. The Panthers parted ways with Newton in December of the 2019 season and he was hired by Washington weeks later. This will be an emotional game for Rivera, one Washington should be fired up to get him a victory over his old team. Week 10 vs. Buccaneers: Tom Brady and the Super Bowl champions will be headed to FedEx Field in a rematch of last season's wild card playoff thriller. Washington gave Tampa Bay its toughest challenge throughout the playoffs, losing by one possession and even cut the deficit to five points with under five minutes to play. Washington's defensive front will challenge Brady, but can the Football Team score enough points to pull off the upset?

WFT toughest matchup

Week: 7 | Date: Oct. 24 | Time: 1 p.m.

Opponent: at Green Bay Packers

Washington has to play a first-place schedule since it won the NFC East, earning the opportunity to play champions of other divisions. Even with the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the schedule, traveling to Green Bay and facing the Packers at Lambeau Field will be a challenge -- especially if Aaron Rodgers remains in Green Bay. Washington hasn't beaten Green Bay at Lambeau since 1988, so this will be a true test for the division champions -- while seeing where Washington stacks up against the best in the NFC.

WFT projected win total

2021 record prediction: 10-7

Washington isn't the favorite to win the NFC East, but the Football Team will give the Cowboys a run for their money all year. Five straight games against the NFC East to close out the season will determine Washington's fate in the division. However, Washington has the defense to pull off a few upsets early in the year (looking at Saints and packers games). For a first place schedule, the outlook isn't go daunting.