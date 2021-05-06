The Washington Football Team announced Thursday fans will be returning to FedEx Field in 2021. Washington, which went without fans in 2020, will have FedEx Field at its full capacity of 82.000 for the upcoming season.

"As we have always said, the safety of our fans, employees, coaching staff and players is our top priority," Washington Football Team president Jason Wright said in a press release. "We take our responsibility to create a safe return for fans very seriously, and we do so with the confidence and collaboration of our state and local public health authorities with whom we stay in constant contact to assure proper protocols are in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Following the 2020 season, our organization was praised for its infection control approaches, and we now endeavor to build on this track record by providing a safe and fun 2021 gameday experience for our fans, the best in all of football."

Washington joins the Dallas Cowboys as the two teams so far that will have a full stadium capacity of fans for the 2021 season. The state of Maryland currently permits outdoor venues to operate at 50% capacity, but Washington expects that to increase as COVID-19 cases decline and the number of vaccinated Americans increase across the country.

FedEx Field has hosted large outdoor gatherings over the past month, including Washington's 2021 NFL Draft Party and Catholic University's commencement -- which will be this upcoming weekend. The organization followed strict protocols during these events as all attendees were required to wear masks and socially distance from others.

In addition, Washington is waiving all single-game ticket fees for the first 24 hours of sales -- beginning on schedule release day (Wednesday, May 12). Washington, the defending NFC East champions, is a contender to repeat the title-- which would be the first NFC East repeat champion since the Philadelphia Eagles won four straight division crowns from 2001 to 2004.