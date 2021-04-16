The Washington Football Team surely did not think it would be at this point. When Washington made Dwayne Haskins the No. 15 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, there's no way it envisioned that within two years he would be off the roster entirely, leaving the franchise without a long-term answer at quarterback.

But that's what happened. Haskins struggled as a rookie. Washington swapped out its head coach and front office for a new one. Haskins struggled even more as a sophomore, and had a series of off-field miscues as well. He was benched, then outright released.

Washington signed Ryan Fitzpatrick earlier this offseason, which gives the team a solid option as a bridge quarterback. He's played that role for several franchises over the years, and played it well. But Washington doesn't yet have the quarterback that Fitzpatrick will be a bridge to -- unless you believe it's Taylor Heinicke or Kyle Allen; but if it was, why would they have needed to sign Fitzpatrick?

Nevertheless, general manager Martin Mayhew isn't worried. "We do feel very confident and comfortable with the quarterbacks on our roster now," Mayhew said, per the Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala.

That might be a reasonable stance for Mayhew to take when it comes to this upcoming season, but Fitzpatrick is 38 years old and can't play forever. They're not exactly in the best position to land one of the top quarterbacks in this year's draft, but perhaps they can get a developmental prospect in the middle rounds and hope he works out. That's not usually the best way to find a quarterback, though, which means they'll likely be in the market for a long-term answer next year as well.