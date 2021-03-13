All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is ready to play on the franchise tag yet again. According to NFL.com, Scherff has signed his franchise tender with the Washington Football Team. The Football Team tagged Scherff in 2020 and has done so again for the 2021 campaign. Scherff's 2021 salary will be just north of $18 million, which is 120% of the approximately $15 million figure he made last year.

Scherff, 29, was the No. 5-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and has been one of the league's better guards throughout his six-year career. He's made the Pro Bowl four times in six years, including the past two seasons, as well as his first All-Pro honor in 2020. He's struggled a bit with injuries the past few seasons, sitting out 16 of 48 games from 2018 through 2020.

Scherff and the Football Team still have until July 15 to hammer out a long-term contract agreement. If no deal is reached by that date, Scherff will play on the tag once again. If Washington wishes to tag him for a third time, his tag value for the 2022 campaign would be 144% of this year's number, meaning he'd make approximately $26 million. More likely, he would be allowed to hit the open market and be free to sign with any team.