The Washington Football Team has had a fantastic offseason, and they are reportedly looking at adding another wide receiver via trade. According to ESPN's John Keim, Washington is "monitoring" the situation of New England Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry. New Washington general manager Martin Mayhew was with the San Francisco 49ers when they reportedly showed interest in Harry ahead of the 2019 NFL Draft, and that interest apparently hasn't wavered.

Harry was selected with the last pick in the first round back in 2019, but hasn't found much success in the NFL despite his 6-foot-4 frame. In 21 games with New England, he has caught just 45 passes for 414 yards and four touchdowns. Harry was a two-time first-team All-Pac-12 player during his three seasons at Arizona State, and was seen as an athletic freak who could make a difference at the next level. Washington is not the only team that has shown interest in trading for him, as it was reported earlier this month that multiple teams had reached out to the Patriots inquiring about Harry. Keim reports that one source said it would be hard to imagine New England settling for anything less than a fourth-round pick if the Patriots do decide to trade him away.

Washington has a clear No. 1 wideout in Terry McLaurin, and they also signed former Carolina Panthers weapon Curtis Samuel in free agency this offseason. Washington also has Kelvin Harmon coming back off of his ACL tear, and second-year receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, who was originally seen as a 2020 NFL Draft steal out of Liberty. However, he caught just one pass in six games played during his rookie campaign.

Harry is clearly seen by teams around the league as a receiver with potential who would benefit from a change of scenery. Washington Football Team is one of those interested teams, and we will see if they can work out a deal.