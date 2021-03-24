The Washington Football Team and its ownership have been at odds for some time now, but a resolution has reportedly come to fruition. On Wednesday morning, Tyler Dunne of "Go Long" reported that Washington majority owner Dan Snyder is buying out the minority owners' 40.5 percent stake in the team. Snyder reportedly requested a debt waiver for $450 million to fund the deal, and it has apparently been approved by the NFL finance committee. CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed the financial move, and adds that Snyder will eventually sell minority shares back to other investors.

The last year has been a dramatic one for Washington, as minority owners Dwight Schar, Robert Rothman and Frederick Smith had grown uneasy about the direction the franchise was going in. Smith, who is the CEO of FedEx, which is a major sponsor for the Washington franchise, applied pressure on Snyder to change the team's name -- something that Snyder vowed to never do. Snyder lost that battle, but appears to have now won the war.

Snyder is now expected to own 100 percent of the team when this deal becomes official. According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the transaction is subject to three-fourths approval of 24 of 32 clubs, and the vote could come this week at owner's meetings.

This is a developing story.