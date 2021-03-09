The Washington Football Team has once again placed the franchise tag on guard Brandon Scherff, the club announced Monday night. Both sides will continue to work toward a longterm deal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Washington has until 4 p.m. on July 15 to sign Scherff to a multi-year contract.

Scherff, who made just over $15 million while playing under the tag in 2020, would make just over $18 million under the tag for the 2021 season. Scherff's market value is three years at $13.7 million per season, according to Spotrac.

The fifth overall pick in the 2015 draft, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman has been a starter since his rookie season. A four-time Pro Bowler, Scherff was named an All-Pro for the first time in 2020 despite missing three games with a knee injury. In doing so, Scherff became the first Washington player to be named First-Team All-Pro since punter Matt Turk in 1996. Scherff's play last season helped Washington capture its first NFC East title since his rookie season.

The 29-year-old Scherff expressed his desire to stay in Washington shortly after the Football Team lost to the eventual champion Buccaneers in the wild-card round.

Pick Six Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Pick Six" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

"I've always said I want to stay where I got drafted," he said, via The Washington Post. "And I've been here for six years, and I absolutely love it here. ... We are building something here to absolutely make a run for it in the future."

The feeling is mutual, as offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke openly about his desire to keep Washington's line in tact for the next several years.

"Those are the leaders up front for us," Turner said during the 2020 season. "They've done a great job, Brandon in particular. He brings it every day. He's the same guy, the toughness, the blue-collar mentality. It helps, energizes and drives our team."