Sarah Thomas made history earlier this week by becoming the first woman to be named to a Super Bowl officiating crew. Days later, another woman has logged an achievement for the record books, with Washington Football Team's Jennifer King becoming just the third active full-time female coach in the NFL and the first Black woman to secure a full-time role. King, who spent 2020 as an intern under Ron Rivera, has been promoted to a full-time offensive assistant role with the team ahead of the 2021 season, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

King has been on the professional coaching scene since 2017, but 2021 will mark her first full season coaching in the NFL. This past year, as a full-season intern, she assisted Washington's offensive staff, including offensive coordinator Scott Turner and running backs coach Randy Jordan, during the team's run to an NFC East title. King previously worked under Rivera with the Carolina Panthers in a 2017 internship, then had brief stints with Dartmouth and the Alliance of American Football League's Arizona Hotshots as an assistant.

King joins the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Lori Locust and Maral Javadifar as the only current full-time female coaches in the NFL. Katie Sowers, who began with a 2016 Atlanta Falcons internship and has spent the last four seasons as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers, is reportedly not returning to her role for 2021.