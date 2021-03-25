The Washington Football Team has been active in free agency -- especially when it comes to the wide receiver position. They added another wideout on Thursday, as the team announced that they had signed former Tennessee Titans slot receiver Adam Humphries.

While Washington has several players who are versatile enough to play in the slot, Humphries is a true specialist who could hold that position down. He also has experience playing with new Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, as Humphries was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during Fitzpatrick's two-year pit stop there. Humphries originally went undrafted in the 2015 out of Clemson, and joined the Buccaneers by attending their minicamp. He eventually evolved into one of the more intriguing slot receivers in the NFL, and caught a career-high 76 passes for 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2018 before he hit free agency

Humphries then signed a four-year, $36 million deal with the Titans, but played in just 19 games. This past season, he caught just 23 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns in seven games, but did suffer a nasty concussion against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8 which caused him to miss several games. Humphries returned in Week 13 to take on the Cleveland Browns, but caught just one pass for nine yards and was placed on injured reserve for good two days later. He was released as a cap casualty in February.

Washington clearly had improving the wide receiving corps on their offseason to-do list, as Ron Rivera added former Carolina Panthers receiver Curtis Samuel in free agency, and Washington is also reportedly looking at potentially trading for former first-round pick N'Keal Harry from the New England Patriots.