The Washington Football Team is seemingly on the doorstep of beginning a new era along the offensive line. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the club is likely to move on from longtime tackle Morgan Moses and have allowed him the ability to go out and seek a trade. The 30-year-old has been with the organization since Washington drafted him in the third round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Virginia.

While this may be a noticeable change to Washington's offensive line, the writing was on the wall for the club to possibly cut bait with Moses given their moves this offseason. They acquired Ereck Flowers via a trade with the Miami Dolphins last month, and recently signed former Bears tackle Charles Leno. Washington also used the No. 51 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi, so it was set to be an awfully crowded position group heading into the rest of the offseason workouts.

Not only could Washington simply be looking to inject new blood to the offensive line, but moving on from Moses may also be an advantageous maneuver financially. He is due $7.75 million in 2021 and if a team trades for him, they'd pick up his salary. He also carries just a $1.9 million dead cap charge.

Moses -- who was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the sixth-highest-graded right tackle -- has been as reliable of a piece along the offensive line as you'd want over his tenure with Washington. He's played (and started) every regular-season game dating back to 2015. Over that stretch, he's also played in 95.3% of the offensive snaps, so whichever team acquires Moses is getting quite the dependable piece.