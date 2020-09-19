The Arizona Cardinals will take on the Washington Football Team at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at State Farm Stadium. Washington won its season opener by 10 points, while the Cardinals won their first game of the season by four points. Arizona is favored by seven points in the latest Cardinals vs. the Washington Football Team odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 46.5. Before entering any Washington Football Team vs. Cardinals picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Cardinals vs. Washington spread: Cardinals -7

Cardinals vs. Washington over-under: 46.5 points

Cardinals vs. Washington money line: Arizona -310, Washington +255

Why the Cardinals can cover

The Cardinals snuck past the San Francisco 49ers with a 24-20 road win in Week 1. Kyler Murray passed for one TD and 230 yards on 40 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 91 yards. DeAndre Hopkins was an instant sensation in his first game as a Cardinal. He had a career-high 14 receptions for 151 yards, his 10th career game with 10-plus catches. Since 2013, Hopkins ranks third overall in receptions (646) and receiving yards (8,753).

Kenyan Drake has 426 scrimmage yards (106.5 per game) and five rushing TDs in four career home games with Arizona. Chandler Jones had seven sacks in eight home games last season. Budda Baker tied his career high with 15 tackles last week.

Why Washington can cover

Meanwhile, Washington bagged a 27-17 comeback victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in its home opener this past Sunday. Washington overcame a 17-0 deficit in the win. Peyton Barber had two rushing TDs last week, his third career game with two-plus rush TDs. Highly-touted rookie Chase Young made an immediate impact with 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble in his NFL debut. Washington totaled eight sacks against Philadelphia.

Jon Bostic tied Troy Apke for the team lead with eight tackles. Bostic has six-plus tackles in six of his past seven games on the road. Terry McLaurin led the team with five receptions and 61 receiving yards in Week 1. He is aiming for his fourth game in row with five-plus catches

How to make Cardinals vs. Washington picks

