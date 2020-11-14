The Detroit Lions will take on the Washington Football Team at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Ford Field. Detroit is 3-5 overall and 0-3 at home, while Washington is 2-6 overall and 0-3 on the road. The Lions have lost two consecutive games. Washington has lost six of its past seven games.

Detroit is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Lions vs. Washington Football Team odds from William Hill Sportsbook. The over-under for points expected is set at 46.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Detroit vs. Washington.

Detroit vs. Washington spread: Lions -3.5

Detroit vs. Washington over-under: 46.5 points

Detroit vs. Washington money line: Lions -190, Washington 170

What you need to know about the Lions

The Lions lost to the Minnesota Vikings this past Sunday, 34-20. Detroit allowed Minnesota's Dalvin Cook to rush for 206 yards and two TDs. Detroit is second worst in the NFL in touchdowns allowed, with 30 on the season. Matthew Stafford and Chase Daniel combined for three INTs. The Lions lost their first of four games in a stretch against opponents with losing records.

D'Andre Swift had 97 scrimmage yards (64 rushing) in Week 9. He is one of three rookie running backs with 250 rush yards and 200-plus receiving yards (207) this season. He is tied for third among rookies with five TDs this season. T.J. Hockenson had a TD last week. He has a TD catch in four of his past five games. Hockenson is one of two tight ends with 350-plus yards (360) and five TDs this season. He is listed as questionable with a toe injury.

What you need to know about the Washington Football Team

Washington lost to the New York Giants this past Sunday, 23-20. Alex Smith sealed the loss with two interceptions in the final 2:18. Smith had taken over for Kyle Allen, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter. Smith was 24 of 32 for 325 yards, one TD and three interceptions.

Terry McLaurin caught seven passes for 115 yards, including a 68-yard TD reception. He is one of three NFC wide receivers with five games of seven-plus receptions. J.D. McKissic had a career-high nine receptions and 82 scrimmage yards (65 receiving) last week. He ranks fourth among running backs with 34 receptions this season. McKissic had 438 scrimmage yards and a TD catch with Detroit in 2019. Chase Young had a sack last week and leads all rookies with 3.5 sacks this season.

How to make Lions vs. Washington Football Team picks

The model has simulated Detroit vs. Washington 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total.

So who wins Detroit vs. Washington? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Detroit vs. Washington spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 10 of the NFL season on an incredible 112-74 roll.