Redskins gave Orlando Scandrick $1 million and released him before the season started
Scandrick signed with Washington after being cut by the division rival Cowboys earlier this offseason
Earlier this offseason, the Washington Redskins pounced on veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick after he was released by the division rival Dallas Cowboys. Washington had traded Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith deal, and so had an opening at corner, so the fit made sense. It made so much sense to Washington that the team gave Scandrick a $1 million signing bonus on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.
That $1 million signing bonus, though, was the only guaranteed money in the deal, and after today, it's the only money Scandrick will get from Washington. The team decided to release Scandrick on Tuesday, according to multiple reports later confirmed by coach Jay Gruden.
CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that Washington had been looking to trade Scandrick in recent days, but after no deal came together, decided to release him instead so he could catch on with a new team.
Echoing La Canfora's report that the team likes its depth on the back end, Gruden told reports on Tuesday that Scandrick's release has nothing to do with his own play, and is instead related to the strong training camps of undrafted free agents Ranthony Texada and Danny Johnson.
While some might speculate that Scandrick could return to the only team he had ever known before signing with Washington, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News cautions against that. The Cowboys are comfortable with their youth at the position as well.
Teams can always use more defensive backs these days, and especially those comfortable playing in the slot, as Scandrick has done for much of his career. He should catch on somewhere, but it will likely be on a one-year, prove-it type deal that doesn't guarantee him a lot of money or playing time.
