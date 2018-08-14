Redskins gave Orlando Scandrick $1 million and released him before the season started

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Redskins pounced on veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick after he was released by the division rival Dallas Cowboys. Washington had traded Kendall Fuller to the Chiefs in the Alex Smith deal, and so had an opening at corner, so the fit made sense. It made so much sense to Washington that the team gave Scandrick a $1 million signing bonus on a two-year deal worth up to $10 million.

That $1 million signing bonus, though, was the only guaranteed money in the deal, and after today, it's the only money Scandrick will get from Washington. The team decided to release Scandrick on Tuesday, according to multiple reports later confirmed by coach Jay Gruden.

#Redskins are releasing CB Orlando Scandrick, source says. Signed him to a two-year deal in the spring after getting cut by Dallas. Washington’s younger corners have impressed. Scandrick has a shot to latch on with another team looking for a veteran. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2018

Scandrick got a $1m signing bonus from Washington when he signed. Not bad for an offseason of work and part of camp. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 14, 2018

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reports that Washington had been looking to trade Scandrick in recent days, but after no deal came together, decided to release him instead so he could catch on with a new team.

Redskins had been shopping Orlando Scandrick in recent days but found no takers, hence his release. The Skins like their depth on the backend — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) August 14, 2018

Echoing La Canfora's report that the team likes its depth on the back end, Gruden told reports on Tuesday that Scandrick's release has nothing to do with his own play, and is instead related to the strong training camps of undrafted free agents Ranthony Texada and Danny Johnson.

Gruden on Orlando Scandrick decision: "It has nothing to do with his play. It was really the emergence of the rookies and wanted Orlando to latch on to another team ... No one could have predicted Texada or Danny Johnson #Redskins — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) August 14, 2018

While some might speculate that Scandrick could return to the only team he had ever known before signing with Washington, Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News cautions against that. The Cowboys are comfortable with their youth at the position as well.

Don’t see the Cowboys/Scandrick having interest in a possible return. It’s clear they are also going young at CB https://t.co/iKIXCQDweY — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 14, 2018

Teams can always use more defensive backs these days, and especially those comfortable playing in the slot, as Scandrick has done for much of his career. He should catch on somewhere, but it will likely be on a one-year, prove-it type deal that doesn't guarantee him a lot of money or playing time.