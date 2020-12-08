The Washington Football Team likely should have been held scoreless in the first half of their Monday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers but were given new life thanks to some confusion prior to halftime. In the closing seconds of its Week 13 contest, Washington was driving down the field and got to the Pittsburgh 24 yard line before calling its final timeout of the half.

Instead of just kicking the field goal there, Ron Rivera elected to keep the offense on the field for a third-and-16 try and 23 seconds on the clock. It was on that attempt where the worst-case scenario happened for Washington as Alex Smith was sacked. Not only did that bring up fourth down, but the clock continued to roll down.

The kicking team was ready and rushed out onto the field to try and boot the 49-yard attempt as the clock ticked down, but the officials held the game up. It initially looked like Washington would not get the attempt off in time, but officials stopped the clock due to an "administrative issue."

That administrative issue surrounded officials not having the game ball, which Alex Smith was seen rushing off the field with as the special teams unit came out to attempt the kick. That confusion sparked by Smith taking the game ball with him to the sideline was enough to have officials stop the clock with eight seconds left, which was plenty of time for Washington to line up and get the kick away.

Dustin Hopkins did just that and netted the 49-yard attempt to get his club on the board prior to heading into the halftime locker room. Instead of going into the break down 14-0, Washington was at least able to cut into the Pittsburgh lead by getting three points thanks to one of the oddest sequences that you'll see this year.