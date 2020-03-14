Washington guard Brandon Scherff becomes fifth player to receive 2020 franchise tag
Scherff is free to negotiate with other teams after receiving the non-exclusive tag
The latest recipient of the franchise tag for the 2020 season is Washington guard Brandon Scherff. The team originally announced that it had placed the exclusive tag on its star guard, but later clarified that Scherff has instead received the non-exclusively tag.
Using the non-exclusive version of the tag means that Scherff is free to negotiate a contract with other teams. If and when he agrees to terms, Washington will have the right to match that contract or else receive draft-pick compensation in exchange in the form of two first-round picks.
A former college tackle who transitioned to guard after Washington made him the No. 5 overall selection in the 2015 NFL Draft, Scherff has become one of the best players in the league at his position. He has made the Pro Bowl in three of the past four seasons, and only played eight games due to injury in the one year that he didn't make it.
The previous players to be franchise-tagged this offseason are Ravens edge rusher Matt Judon, Broncos safety Justin Simmons, Chargers tight end Hunter Henry, and Jaguars edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
