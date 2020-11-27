Ron Rivera, head coach of the Washington Football Team, is a big fan of the 1994 movie "Little Giants" and even gets some play inspiration from the football movie. In his team's blowout 41-16 win against the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, Rivera used a a variation of a trick play from the film.

During Thursday's divisional game, Washington ran a "Fumblerooski," where running back J.D. McKissic was handed the football under his legs from quarterback Alex Smith.

Smith ran right while McKissic took off to the left, behind a herd of offensive lineman, who didn't start moving on the snap, throwing the defense off guard.

Take a look at the trick play:

Following the win that put them atop the NFC East, Rivera discussed his play calling decision.

"It actually goes back to a movie called Little Giants." Rivera said.

The play in the movie is called "the annexation of Puerto Rico," but the Washington Football team nicknamed it "Bumarooski" as a nod to Bum Philips.

Rivera joked that a lot of the guys on the team don't know the reference or the play once called by Philips. The HC said he had to explain the story behind the play.

In the movie, the play leads to a win from Rick Moranis's team, defying the odds.

Here's a look at that play:

Rivera says his kids loved this movie, so he's watched it over 100 times. Maybe down the road we'll see another play called stemmed from something in the film.

Washington now sits at 4-7, in first place in the NFC East, and will face the undefeated Steelers next week.