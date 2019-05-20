Washington LB Reuben Foster carted off practice field, believed to have suffered a torn ACL
Foster was injured just three reps into Washington's OTA period
Washington had one of the most interesting player-acquisition periods of any team in the league this year. They signed Landon Collins, formerly of the division rival New York Giants, to the largest-ever deal for a safety, paying him $84 million over six years. After weeks of rumors that they'd have to move up to get him, Washington stuck at No. 15 and landed Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the draft, and then saw Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat fall to the back half of the first round, and traded up to get him.
Before either of those things happened, Washington claimed controversial former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers toward the tail end of last season. Foster was released by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in November, and was claimed a few days later in a move that was widely panned -- including by rival teams. The charges against Foster were dropped in January, with the State Attorney's office citing a lack of sufficient evidence.
Foster was set to participate in the team's offseason program, but given the news out of Washington's OTAs on Monday, it looks like he may be out for an extended period of time. Foster suffered an apparent leg injury during OTAs, and was carted off the field with a brace on his knee.
Bad news arrived hours later. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Foster is believed to have suffered a torn ACL. Not long after, NBC Sports' JP Finlay reported that Foster might be dealing with artery damage as well.
So, it seems like the worst-case outcome for Foster and Washington.
Sources: #Redskins LB Reuben Foster is believed to have suffered a torn ACL, plus additional damage. The injury has been described as major and significant. He’s seeing specialists to determine the full extent. But a brutal situation for Washington.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 20, 2019
Been told Reuben Foster has torn ACL as @RapSheet reported. Also some worries about possible artery damage in his leg, according to a source.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 20, 2019
Serious injury.
Foster has a history of injury. He reportedly fell to the end of the first round of the 2017 draft due to concerns over his shoulder, and dealt with a serious ankle injury during his rookie season and a hamstring injury last season. Now, he's unlikely to play at all during the 2019 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter described the injury as a season ender.
Foster could still play a role in Washington after the upcoming season (he's still only 25), but given his inability to stay on the field (for both injury and off-the-field reasons), he probably shouldn't be counted on to do so.
