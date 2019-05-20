Washington LB Reuben Foster reportedly carted off the field with apparent knee injury

Foster was injured just three reps into Washington's OTA period

Washington had one of the most interesting player-acquisition periods of any team in the league this year. They signed Landon Collins, formerly of the division rival New York Giants, to the largest-ever deal for a safety, paying him $84 million over six years. After weeks of rumors that they'd have to move up to get him, Washington stuck at No. 15 and landed Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins in the draft, and then saw Mississippi State pass rusher Montez Sweat fall to the back half of the first round, and traded up to get him. 

Before either of those things happened, Washington claimed controversial former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster off waivers toward the tail end of last season. Foster was released by the 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in November, and was claimed a few days later in a move that was widely panned -- including by rival teams. The charges against Foster were dropped in January, with the State Attorney's office citing a lack of sufficient evidence. 

Foster was set to participate in the team's offseason program, but given the news out of Washington's OTAs on Monday, it looks like he may be out for an extended period of time. Foster suffered an apparent leg injury during OTAs, and was carted off the field with a brace on his knee.

We obviously don't yet know the severity of the injury, but it sounds pretty serious based on these reports. If and when more information surfaces, this story will be updated.

