The Washington Football Team may get its starting quarterback back on the field this week, but it may also be without its best offensive playmaker. Washington released its Friday injury report and listed starter Alex Smith as questionable for Sunday's Week 16 game with a calf injury, while wideout Terry McLaurin was listed as doubtful with an ankle ailment.

Smith was injured during Washington's Week 14 victory over the San Francisco 49ers and sat out last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Dwayne Haskins started in his place and would be in line to start if Smith has to sit out again on Sunday, despite the fact that Haskins was seen at an exotic club not wearing a mask, which was a clear violation of COVID-19 protocols.

McLaurin has played every game for Washington this season and has amassed 80 receptions for 1,078 yards and three touchdowns, seemingly excelling no matter which QB was under center, be it Smith, Haskins, or Kyle Allen. He missed two games due to injury last season, and is apparently in danger of missing this week's contest as well.

The Football Team is currently in first place in the decrepit NFC East despite a record of just 6-8, and being without Smith and/or McLaurin will obviously hurt its chances to maintain hold of that spot down the stretch. The team's regular season finale is against the Eagles, whom they surprising defeated back in Week 1. Philadelphia plays Dallas this Sunday, in a game that could determine whether or not one of the two NFC East showdowns in Week 17 is, in effect, a division championship match.