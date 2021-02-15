The Washington Football Team has added another experienced executive to their front office. On Monday, Washington announced that it had hired Chris Polian as its new director of pro personnel. Polian is the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame executive Bill Polian, who was a six-time NFL Executive of the Year award winner, and team president as well as general manager of the Indianapolis Colts when they won Super Bowl XLI.

Polian returns to the NFL after a year hiatus. Most recently, he served as the director of pro personnel for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-19. There, he helped establish one of the best defenses in the NFL that helped the Jaguars make it all the way to the AFC Championship Game during the 2017 season. In all, Polian has 24 seasons of NFL experience as an executive and scout, including three seasons in which he served as the vice president and general manager of the Colts.

Polian got his start in the NFL as a personnel assistant with the Carolina Panthers in 1994. After four seasons in Charlotte, he joined the Colts and served as the director of pro scouting, the assistant director of football operations and assistant general manager before being promoted to vice president of football operations and then vice president and general manager. According to Washington's press release, during Polian's tenure in Indianapolis from 1998-2011, the Colts had a regular season record of 143-81 with playoff appearances in 10 of 14 seasons including seven division titles and a Super Bowl in 2006. The Colts also became the only team to win 12-plus games in seven consecutive seasons during that span. Following the 2011 season, Polian joined the Atlanta Falcons as an executive scout for one year, and then joined the Jaguars as their director of pro personnel.

Washington has made several major hires in the front office this offseason, as it has also hired Martin Mayhew as its next general manager and former Panthers general manager Marty Hurney as VP of football/player personnel.