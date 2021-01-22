Days after reportedly finalizing a deal with longtime Carolina Panthers general manager Marty Hurney to run their own front office, Washington Football Team has reversed course and named Martin Mayhew its GM ahead of the 2021 season, according to ESPN and NFL Network. Hurney will have a "high-ranking front office role," per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, but it's Mayhew, the former San Francisco 49ers executive and ex-NFL cornerback, who'll now be leading the team alongside coach Ron Rivera.

Previous reports indicated the 55-year-old Mayhew would be joining Washington in an executive role, but not as GM. After four seasons with the 49ers, serving as both a senior personnel executive and vice president of player personnel, he becomes the first official GM in Washington since Bruce Allen, who dropped the title in his final years with the franchise as team president. He's also the third minority GM to be hired during the 2021 offseason after Brad Holmes and Terry Fontenot.

Mayhew spent nine seasons playing in the NFL as a cornerback, including with Washington from 1989-1992, a stretch that included a Super Bowl title in 1991. His front-office career began in 2000, as director of football administration for the first rendition of the since-revived (and re-sold) XFL. From 2001-2015, he ascended the Detroit Lions' personnel team, going from senior vice president and assistant GM before becoming Detroit's GM -- a role he held for eight seasons. After a year with the New York Giants, he joined the Niners, working alongside GM John Lynch during San Francisco's recent NFC title run.

The Lions made the playoffs in just two of Mayhew's eight seasons as Lions GM from 2008-2015, going a combined 47-81, including 0-16 in his first year atop the front office.