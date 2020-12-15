The Washington Football Team had quite the scare Sunday when quarterback Alex Smith was forced out of their matchup with San Francisco due to a right leg injury. Of course, that was especially worrisome because that's the same leg Smith suffered a devastating fracture to and nearly cost him his playing career. At the time, the broadcast crew reported that Smith was dealing with a calf injury and head coach Ron Rivera noted after the game the veteran quarterback was experiencing tightness and couldn't get loose. X-rays reportedly revealed a mild calf strain.

What does that mean for Smith's status in Week 15? Well, Washington is cautiously optimistic that he will be able to play Sunday when it hosts the Seattle Seahawks, according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. Rivera's club has also laid out a concrete plan for Smith which includes taking it easy in practice this week. Pelissero reports that Smith needs rest more than he needs reps to get ready for Seattle and Washington plans to limit him throughout the week.

Alex Smith WAS • QB • 11 CMP% 66.4 YDs 1420 TD 4 INT 6 YD/Att 6.45 View Profile

At 6-7, Washington currently sits in first place in the NFC East and will need to close out the regular season strong to secure a division title. With that in mind, Smith's status is extremely important to the current playoff picture. Since taking over as the starter, Smith is 4-1 and the club is averaging 26.8 points, which ranks seventh in the NFL since Week 10.

If Smith is ultimately unable to go against Seattle, Washington will start second-year quarterback Dwayne Haskins. In Week 14, Haskins came in under duress for Smith and completed seven of his 12 passes for 51 yards while helping Washington secure the 23-15 victory. In his four starts this season, Haskins has completed 60.9% of his throws for an average of 234.8 yards and has a 4-3 TD-INT ratio. Washington is 1-3 over his starts.