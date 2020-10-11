Dwayne Haskins, four days after losing his job as Washington's starting quarterback, will miss Sunday's game against the Rams, according to NFL Network's Kim Jones. Haskins has reportedly been dealing with a stomach virus the past several days. He had planned to be on the sideline for Sunday's game, but the team has instead sent him home to recover.

Kyle Allen, a three-year veteran who went 6-7 in 13 starts with the Panthers, will face the Rams for the first time on Sunday. With Haskins out, 16-year veteran Alex Smith will be Washington's No. 2 quarterback for Sunday's game. Smith, who missed the entire 2019 season after suffering a compound leg fracture in November 2018, was activated by the team during training camp after he was cleared to participate in football activities.

A three-time Pro Bowler and first overall pick in the 2005 draft, Smith underwent 17 surgeries after sustaining the injury. But despite the severity of his injury, as well as the grueling rehabilitation process, Smith was determined to resume his career.

"I've had a lot of people tell me, 'You've played a long time and made a lot of money. Why not kind of ride off into the sunset?'" Smith said earlier this season, via the team's official website. "I know in the NFL world I'm an old guy -- I'm a dinosaur. But, in the bigger aspect of life, I'm 36 years old, I have three little kids, I have the rest of my life in front of me.

"Selfishly, I'm even doing this for them as crazy as that sounds. I know if I can go out there and play quarterback, I can do anything else in life. It's one of the hardest jobs in sports and so grateful to be able to put that jersey on the last two days and go out there and try and do it. For me, it's taking on that challenge. I don't think it's something I could walk away from and be able to sleep a night if I did. I don't think I could look my kids in the eye and talk to them about giving it their all and pushing through things. We all face adversity in life and it comes in different forms. Was I going to talk about it or was I going to be about it? For me, that's what it is."

While Washington is hoping a quarterback change can help turn things around after a 1-3 start, reports continue to swirl as it relates to Haskins' NFL future. On Sunday, CBS NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported that Washington is expected to trade Haskins, a 2019 first-round pick, before the trade deadline. In 13 games (and 11 starts) in Washington, Haskins has completed 59.6% of his passes for 2,304 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This season, he has completed 61% of his throws with four touchdowns and three interceptions.