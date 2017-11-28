Washington Redskins vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: Picks from expert with 7 straight Redskins wins

Week 13 of the NFL season begins with a "Thursday Night Football" matchup between the division-rival Dallas Cowboys and Washington Redskins from AT&T Stadium. This isn't a short week for either team since both played on Thanksgiving and have had a full seven days to prepare.

The Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points, unchanged from where the line opened. The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 44.

In Week 10 when the Redskins hosted the Vikings as 1.5-point dogs, Tierney told readers to grab Minnesota without hesitation. The result: Vikes 38, Redskins 30 in a game that wasn't that close.

Amazingly, it was Tierney's seventh straight win picking Redskins games. Anyone who has followed his picks is way, way up.

Part of his success: No one knows the NFL like Tierney. A national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. And he knows what matters most in a bitter divisional rivalry game like this.

Tierney knows injuries are a major factor for both teams. Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee (hamstring) appears likely to sit out Thursday's game, his third in a row. In his absence, the Cowboys have been lit up for 27, 37 and 28 points.

Dallas has struggled offensively without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott. Big D hasn't topped nine points during its three-game skid, and no running back or wide receiver has hit 100 yards.

But just because the Cowboys have stumbled does't mean they can't win by more than 1.5 points over a 5-6 Washington team.

The Redskins have plenty of injuries of their own. Tight end Jordan Reed (hamstring) hasn't seen the field since Week 8 and might sit once again Thursday night. Running back Chris Thompson (leg), who led Washington in receiving and rushing, is on injured reserve, and left tackle Trent Williams (knee) might be out as well.

And the Cowboys beat the Redskins by 14 in Week 8 and have won seven of their past nine meetings outright.

Tierney is leaning under for "Thursday Night Football," but what about against the spread?

