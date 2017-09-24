Washington Redskins vs. Oakland Raiders odds: Picks from expert with 5 straight Redskins wins

"Sunday Night Football" features a blockbuster showdown between the Oakland Raiders and Washington Redskins.



There has already been plenty of line movement. The Raiders are 3-point road favorites, meaning Vegas thinks they'll win by a field goal. The line opened at Raiders -2.5.



The over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 54, up a half-point from where it opened. It's the highest total on the board this week.



Last week, White told SportsLine's readers to take the Redskins +2.5 at the Rams. He knew the line was inflated after the Rams dominated the Colts and Scott Tolzien in Week 1. The result: The Redskins won outright and White won his fifth straight against the spread pick betting for and against Washington.



Part of his success: White has years of experience analyzing NFL statistics and trends, dating all the way back to Super Bowl XXV. He finished in the top two percent in the nation's most prestigious handicapping contest and has his pulse on NFL spreads.



White knows Washington's offense is severely underrated after they played two top-flight defenses (Eagles, Rams). And they're going up against a Raiders defense that has been gashed by the run, giving up 4.8 yards per carry.



Redskins change-of-pace back Chris Thompson stole the show last week, rushing for 77 yards and two scores. He could see even more work against the Raiders, especially with Rob Kelley likely sitting.



Oakland, meanwhile, has played a soft schedule. Their first two opponents, the Titans and Jets, rank in the bottom third of the league in yards allowed, and the Raiders themselves are in the bottom half in yards allowed. This could be a breakout game for Kirk Cousins, Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder, and Jordan Reed.

Raiders QB Derek Carr is tied for third in TDs with five, while WR Michael Crabtree leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns with three and is in the top 10 in yardage with 163.



