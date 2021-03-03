Thomas Davis announced in December that the 2020 season would be his last. With the start of the league's new year just two weeks away, the Washington Football Team has released Davis, a three-time Pro Bowler who spent just one season in Washington.

The 14th overall pick in the 2005 draft, Davis spent the first 13 years of his career with the Carolina Panthers. During his time in Carolina, Davis earned each of his three Pro Bowl selections, an All-Pro nod in 2015 and was the 2014 Walter Payton Man of the Year. With Davis on the roster, the Panthers won five division titles, including three straight from 2013-15. In 2015, the Panthers posted a 15-1 regular season record en route to the franchise's second Super Bowl appearance. That season, Davis tallied 105 tackles, 5.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and seven passes defensed.

Davis spent the 2019 season with the Chargers before he was reunited with former Panthers coach Ron Rivera in Washington. In seven games, Davis recorded just six tackles.

Prior to Washington's brief postseason run, Davis announced via social media that the 2020 season would be his last.

"I'm extremely blessed and thankful for every opportunity that I've earned because nothing is ever given to you!" Davis said. "You work your butt off and you pray that God's plan aligns with yours!"

While he statistically did not provide much value, Davis provided veteran leadership for a young Washington team that won its first division title since 2015.