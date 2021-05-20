After reportedly getting permission to seek a trade, veteran offensive lineman Morgan Moses has instead been released by the Washington Football Team. Washington's starting right tackle since 2015, Moses was deemed expendable after the Football Team acquired several new offensive tackles -- including second-round pick Samuel Cosmi -- over the past month. Moses' 2021 salary (he was slated to make $7.75) likely limited Washington's options via a trade.

While he will come at a considerable price, Moses should generate healthy interest on the open market. A third-round pick in the 2014 draft, the 30-year-old Moses has not missed a game since his rookie season. Last season, the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Moses was tabbed as Pro Football Focus' sixth-ranked offensive tackle. His play last season helped Washington capture its first division title since 2015.

Despite the recently-concluded NFL draft, there are more than a few teams that are still in need of reinforcements on the offensive line. Given their needs up front, here are five teams that may be in the running to land Moses.

The Steelers could certainly use Moses after losing Matt Feiler in free agency. Pittsburgh likes Zach Banner, but Banner is coming off of an injury that sidelined him for just about all of the 2020 season. Moses would add much-needed depth to a Steelers' offensive line that is lacking at the tackle position.

Cincinnati's top objective this year is protecting Joe Burrow, whose rookie season was off to a record-setting start before the former No. 1 overall pick went down with a season-ending injury in Week 10. While they did acquire Riley Reiff this offseason along with rookie Jackson Carman and D'Ante Smith, the Bengals could still use some reinforcements on the offensive line. Adding Moses would allow Reiff to move from right to left tackle, his predominant position during the first nine years of his career. Moses and Reiff are quality veterans who should be able to provide significantly better protection for Burrow in 2021.

Moses would be an upgrade at right tackle over the team's current projected starter, Kelvin Beachum, who has spent the majority of his career at left tackle. Moses would surely help the Cardinals provide better protection for Kyler Murray, whose injury late in the 2020 season contributed to Arizona missing the playoffs for a fifth consecutive year.

Speaking of young quarterbacks, Moses could be summoned to New York to help protect Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. Moses could also serve as a mentor for fellow offensive tackle Mekhi Becton and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who was selected by the Jets with the 14th overall pick.

While the Alejandro Villanueva signing helps, the Ravens could use more depth on the offensive line after losing Orlando Brown Jr. Best case, Moses would challenge Villanueva for the Ravens' starting right tackle spot. Worst case, he adds quality depth to a Ravens team that relies heavily on their offensive line.