While their quarterback situation in limbo, the Washington Football Team has decided to keep Kyle Allen in D.C. for the 2021 season. Washington has tendered Allen, who started four games last season before suffering a dislocated ankle that ended his season.

A former undrafted rookie, Allen started one game for the Panthers during the 2018 season. With Cam Newton injured, Allen started 12 games in 2019, going 5-7. That season, he completed 62% of his passes for 3,322 yards with 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

Last March, the Football Team sent a fifth-round pick to the Panthers in exchange for Allen. Allen served as Dwyane Haskins' backup for the season's first four games before replacing Haskins in Week 5. During his four games as Washington's starter, Allen completed nearly 69% of his passes with four touchdowns and on interception. But despite Allen's effectiveness, Washington won just one of his starts, a 25-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 7.

Allen sustained his injury during Washington's Week 8 loss to the Giants. He was replaced by Alex Smith, who won NFL Comeback Player of the Year after going 5-1 as Washington's starter and leading the Football Team to an NFC East title. Smith was released by Washington earlier this month.

Allen, Taylor Heinicke, and Steven Montez are the quarterbacks currently on Washington's roster. Heinicke, who turns 28 years old later this month, threw for 306 yards while throwing and running for touchdowns in Washington's wild card playoff loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.

While Washington is expected to add to its quarterback room, it is currently slated to draft either an offensive lineman, a cornerback or a receiver with the 19th pick in the 2021 draft.