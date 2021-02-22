Washington Football Team offensive guard Brandon Scherff is still searching for a long-term deal with the franchise that drafted him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. Washington hoped it could lock up Scherff with an extension in the final year of his rookie contract, but that didn't happen. Washington then hoped it could agree to terms with Scherff on a new deal last offseason before having to utilize the franchise tag, but that also unfortunately never came to fruition. Now, Washington is once again hoping to sign Scherff to a long-term deal -- but a second franchise tag is reportedly still on the table.

On Sunday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reported that Washington has no intention of letting Scherff hit free agency, and that they want to sign him to a long-term deal. Jhabvala reports that people familiar with the situation say Washington could end up using the franchise tag on Scherff a second time if no deal is agreed to, however.

While the Washington Football franchise has experienced quite a bit of turnover from its roster to the front office, Scherff has held down the right guard spot successfully. He has been named to the Pro Bowl in each of the last four years, and upped his game while playing on the franchise tag this past season by being named first-team All-Pro. According to Spotrac's market value prediction, Scherff could be worth a five-year, $63,699,205 deal with an average annual salary of $12.7 million. That would make him the fourth highest-paid guard in the NFL behind the likes of Brandon Brooks, Zack Martin and Andrew Norwell.

There's no reason to believe a long-term deal for Scherff is imminent, but there are reasons to be optimistic this time around in negotiations. Washington has a new general manager in Martin Mayhew, and also has the fifth most cap space in the NFL with $38.2 million, according to Over The Cap.